HPU to Honor Veterans at 12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration
High Point University’s Annual Veterans Day Celebration will welcome more than 1,000 people to honor the men and women who have served our nation. The program is free and open to all veterans and community members who wish to honor them. To RSVP, visit www.highpoint.edu/veteransday or call Campus Concierge at 336-841-4626.
This year, Afghanistan war veteran Redmond Ramos will speak at HPU’s Annual Veterans Day celebration. He ended his deployment in Afghanistan as a Navy Corpsman attached to 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines. During this time, he stepped on an IED while providing cover and support for another injured team member. He was forced to amputate his leg if he ever wanted to run again. This incident changed his entire life, and he now lives by a philosophy of “Success through Struggle.” His ultimate goal is to help and inspire others.
Featured speakers include HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein and Dean Cain, star of “The New Adventures of Superman” and HPU’s Actor in Residence.
What: HPU’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration
When: Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m.
Where: The Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, located on the corner of E. Lexington Avenue and Panther Drive.
Why: High Point University will honor hundreds of men and women who have served our nation during the annual Veterans Day Celebration. The event will be held at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
The program will include a complimentary breakfast, a patriotic salute, a bald eagle that will soar above the audience, the Star of Service and Sacrifice for veterans to sign, and the donation of two Track Chairs to wounded veterans thanks to the Operation K.A.R.E. initiative HPU students started several years ago to support veterans. Thanks to the HPU students’ efforts, Operation K.A.R.E. has since become a national campaign on other college campuses, leading to nearly $1 million raised and dozens of Track Chairs donated to wounded veterans to improve their mobility.
Nearly 100 student volunteers will greet, celebrate and assist veterans during the event. The North Carolina Brass Band and the HPU Chamber Singers will provide patriotic music.
As is tradition at the annual event, HPU will continue to donate approximately 100 American flags to local nonprofits, schools and government buildings.
Recently, the university installed 3,000 pounds of steel from the remains of New York City’s Twin Towers forged into lettering underneath the 30-foot-wide American Flag display. Veterans can view this patriotic display, among many others in the facility that celebrate HPU’s God, family and country values, at the event.
HPU’s Annual Veterans Day Celebration is supported by the Sheriff Family Veterans Awareness Endowment, the MJ Hall and Jay Stobbs Leadership in Military and Veterans Awareness Endowment, D.H. Griffin Construction and River Landing at Sandy Ridge.
Public Parking: Parking and shuttle service will be available in the new parking lot located at 1315 North University Parkway. Handicap accessible vehicles will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.