HPU Students Thank Frontline Workers
HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 25, 2022 – Local first responders and frontline workers were greeted by cheering High Point University students on Feb. 21 as they thanked them for their service and sacrifice.
Law enforcement, hospital staff, public health staff and more were invited to HPU’s campus for a Frontline Workers Drive-Through Dinner, where they received complimentary food, an HPU T-shirt, messages of gratitude and free basketball tickets. The event was organized by HPU’s Student Government Association and held in front of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
“The last couple of years have been extremely challenging for all first responders and those in health care,” said Brian Evans, deputy chief of the High Point Fire Department. “The members of High Point Fire Department are extremely grateful for High Point University’s continued support. We are honored to have HPU as a community partner and appreciate all their efforts by recognizing members of High Point Fire Department.”
Local first responders lined up in firetrucks, police cars and their own cars to make their way through the line of students holding thank-you signs and clapping.
This is the second year in a row HPU’s SGA hosted the Frontline Workers Drive-Through Dinner. It is one of the many ways HPU students give back to the local community.
“There’s not a lot of schools that actively show the community that first responders matter,” said Benjamin Niehaus, a freshman from Chattanooga, Tennessee. “That’s one of the reasons I was drawn to HPU. We don’t just say first responders matter, but we actively show them that we care through events like the frontline workers dinner.”
“HPU is a God, family and country school, and we want our first responders to know we are grateful for their sacrifice,” said HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “High Point first responders are true heroes who model the values we instill in our students. We appreciate every first responder for keeping our city safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.