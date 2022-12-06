HPU Students Stuff 1,000 Stockings for Salvation Army
The stockings will be distributed to nine assisted living facilities and retirement communities.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 6, 2022 – High Point University’s Student Government Association and other HPU students shared the holiday spirit with senior citizens in the community by filling 1,000 stockings for the Stuff a Stocking Campaign at the Salvation Army of High Point.
To make the donation possible, SGA held a holiday gathering and assembly-style stuffing event on Dec. 2. Any student was welcome to help SGA members stuff stockings. Dozens of students packed two or more stockings simultaneously.
The stockings will be distributed to nine assisted living facilities and retirement communities. Each stocking was filled with winter weather necessities such as socks, gloves, toboggans, chap stick and lotion, as well as activities like crossword puzzle books, playing cards, magnifying glasses, notebooks and colored pencils. Students also wrote messages in cards for each person.
This is the 11th year HPU students have supported the Stuff a Stocking Campaign during the Christmas season.
“It’s always one of our most special traditions,” said Lizzy Eisenhardt, SGA president. “Around this time of year, it’s important to give back to your community. A lot of people are struggling, and we want to make sure everyone enjoys the holidays. Every year, we try to do more and give back as much as possible. This year, we filled 1,000 stockings, the most SGA has ever donated.”
“I think we are going to be able to make a big impact,” said Halle Nichols, a junior from Blanco, Texas, who is the SGA vice president of service and philanthropy. “A lot of people who are receiving these stockings aren’t going to be getting any other Christmas presents so it’s good to be able to give back and make sure that they’ll be able to feel special and appreciated this season.”
Capt. Lars Ljungholm of the Salvation Army of High Point and Corps Mission Associate Glen Andress said they are grateful for the students’ efforts, which make a big difference for elderly people in assisted living facilities and other senior living sites.
“This is just a wonderful partnership with the university,” said Ljungholm. “The Salvation Army could never do what it does without having good partners in the community. We’re doing the most good together.”
