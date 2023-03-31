HPU Students Selected for Externship at Masters Tournament on PGA Tour
HIGH POINT, N.C., March 31, 2023 – High Point University students will have a unique experiential learning opportunity at one of golf’s ultimate externship experiences as they head to Augusta, Georgia, for the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Set for April 6-9, the Masters is the first of four major Professional Golfers’ Association tournaments this year. Partners from Augusta National visited HPU last fall to speak with more than 300 students and discuss learning opportunities available through working at the Masters Tournament, said Megan Parker, director of corporate relations.
HPU is among a select group of schools chosen for this partnership. Others include the universities of Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska, Florida State and Auburn.
Team members from Augusta National had students participate in completion of an application and video interview, said Parker. The intention behind the selection was based on the ability to showcase customer engagement skills, she said. While the opportunity to apply was available to all students, those who were selected varied within the Phillips School of Business, Qubein School of Communication and the Congdon School of Health Sciences.
“It is an honor to have 44 students traveling to Augusta to work one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world,” said Parker.
The Office of Career & Professional Development provided an orientation meeting with the selected candidates for the Masters to discuss matters of workplace etiquette, engagement with patrons, and staying in interview mode amongst peers, staff and tournament patrons, said Dr. Doug Hall, vice president of The Office of Career and Professional Development. In addition, Augusta National will provide a full orientation for the selected students prior to the Masters Tournament.
“Participating students will engage in a fast-paced environment which will help sharpen their customer service and problem-solving skills,” said Hall. “Additionally, they will have the pleasure of enhancing their professional network by virtue of serving during the Masters.”
Megan Hovey, a junior sports media major with a minor in social media marketing, from Canandaigua, New York, said she is thankful for HPU’s commitment to foster professional growth opportunities for students who want to pursue careers in sports.
“I hope to get an inside look at what it’s like to run and successfully operate one of the world’s most famous sporting events,” said Hovey. “This externship can help me further understand what it truly takes to work in sports and further solidify that a career in sports is for me.”
Eric Daley, a junior sport management major with a minor in business administration, will be working at the Masters as a merchandising intern.
“I am hoping to gain knowledge on how the operations side of the Masters is run, as it is one of the most prestigious sporting events,” said Daley, a Madison, New Jersey native. “I want to go into facility/club management, and I know I will gain experience and valuable knowledge with this internship – all thanks to HPU providing me with this opportunity. My dream job is to be director of operations for a SEC football stadium or director of operations for a top 20 country club in the U.S.”
Marissa Del Priore, a junior marketing major with a double minor in sales and entrepreneurship, from Montvale, New Jersey, also looks forward to an externship experience at the Masters.
“I am so honored to be selected to work as a sales attendant at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia,” she said. “I am excited to experience real-life sales in a fast-paced competitive environment like the Masters!”
Photos: 1) High Point University students will have the opportunity to play a role in one of golf’s ultimate externship experiences as they head to Augusta, Georgia, for the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Pictured are the students selected for this externship.
