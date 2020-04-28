PHOTO ABOVE - High Point University’s Jacob Lancaster, a senior religion major, transitions his High PURCS presentation to an online format for this year’s eighth annual HPU Research and Creativity Symposium (High-PURCS), hosted by HPU’s Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Works.
HIGH POINT, N.C., April 28, 2020 – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 100 High Point University students from 18 different fields participated in the eighth annual HPU Research and Creativity Symposium (High-PURCS) on April 21, hosted by HPU’s Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Works.
An HPU tradition, High-PURCS is an opportunity for students to showcase their work on campus for students, faculty, staff and the public to witness the students’ professional development and gain a glimpse of tomorrow’s future leaders, artists, scientists, teachers and scholars. This year’s symposium was moved to an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our students’ achievements are a reflection of their resilience and courage coupled with the dedication of caring faculty,” said Dr. Joanne Altman, director of Undergraduate Research and Creative Works. “Especially in these unique and challenging times, I thank all of our participants for being part of the new, virtual 2020 High Point University Research and Creativity Symposium.”
Christine Watt, a senior English and theatre double major, researched the influence that Scottish author John Buchan has had on the modern spy genre in the film industry. Despite dealing with the online transition due to COVID-19, she was determined to finish her research and present her findings.
“These unique circumstances have required great flexibility and innovation, and I'm grateful to attend a university that embraces both,” said Watt. “I had never anticipated putting together an online presentation, but virtual High-PURCS has been a fun project in a difficult time.”
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students.
