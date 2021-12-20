HPU Students Fill 800 Stockings for Salvation Army Campaign
This is the 10th year HPU students have supported the Salvation Army of High Point’s Stuff a Stocking Campaign.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 20, 2021 – High Point University’s Student Government Association made Christmas brighter for senior citizens in the community this year. SGA students teamed up to fill 800 stockings for the Stuff a Stocking Campaign at the Salvation Army of High Point, which distributed the stockings to assisted living facilities and retirement communities.
The stockings included necessities such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, gloves and chap stick, as well as activities like journals and decks of cards.
This is the 10th year HPU students have supported the Stuff a Stocking Campaign during the Christmas season, and each year, their gift makes a major impact.
To make the donation possible, SGA held a holiday gathering and assembly-style stuffing event, where students filled each stocking.
“The Student Government Association’s stocking event is a hallmark of our organization’s commitment to the High Point community,” says Grayson Rachels, SGA’s vice president of service. “This event creates an avenue for our entire student body to participate in fulfilling an unmet need from senior citizens in the area. Hopefully by presenting these stockings, we will lift their spirits.”
While the students have stuffed stockings for children in the past, they shifted their focus this year to help elderly people.
“Due to COVID, many seniors in assisted living or care facilities haven’t been able to spend holidays with their families, and this was the need the Salvation Army wanted us to address,” says SGA President Katy Parisi. “Being able to work on this project is a tradition of the Student Government Association. I feel thankful for the opportunity to give back to our community in this way and bring a piece of love to High Point this holiday season.”
