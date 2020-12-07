HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 7, 2020 – High Point University students in the School of Art and Design showed off their design skills on The Design Network’s new show, “Sleighed.”
ABOVE PHOTO: SophomoreSkylar U’Glay was featured on The Design Network show “Sleighed” in an episode titled “Season of Giving.”
The Design Network and Michaels Craft Stores have partnered up to create a holiday showdown like no other. “Sleighed” pits competitors head to head in a competition that highlights home creations from tinseled trees to decadent cookies bringing the holiday season into full swing.
Skylar U’Glay, a sophomore graphic design major was featured in the episode titled “Season of Giving,” which aired on Nov. 26. U’Glay competed against another contestant in the challenge to create a DIY personal gift and wrapping it unconventionally using anything but wrapping paper and tape.
“As soon as I read the details about auditions, I knew this show would be a perfect opportunity to not only express my passion for art, but also step out of my comfort zone and conquer my stage fright,” said U’Glay. “Being able to share my love for arts and crafts with an audience and to work with the incredible people from The Design Network and Michaels are experiences I’ll never forget.”
Anna Hankins, a freshman interior design major, was featured with her mother in the episode titled “Winter Break Baking,” which aired on Dec. 3. The mother-daughter duo was tasked with decorating Christmas cookies, as well as assembling and decorating a gingerbread house in 45 minutes.
“It was so fun to be on the show,” said Hankins. “Being on the set was exciting with all of the cameras and directors. Just seeing how shows like this are made was especially fun because I grew up watching shows like ‘Star,’ ‘Cake Wars’ and other shows on the Food Network.”
The Design Network was founded by High Point native and co-owner of Furnitureland South, Jason Harris.
“Our TV network is now streaming more than 50 million minutes each month, reaching hundreds of thousands of Americans, and our goal is to create entertaining shows focused on all things home,” said Harris. “This collaboration with Michaels Craft Stores created a great opportunity to showcase expert DIY crafters just in time for the holidays. We were thrilled to partner with HPU to cast two students who brought great energy, expertise and excitement to the show. We love our relationship with HPU.”
Harris and his brother, HPU alumnus Jeff Harris, are major supporters of High Point University. The Harris Sales Education Center in Cottrell Hall is named in their honor.
The Design Network is a first-of-its-kind OTT network, designed from the ground up for the new Connected TV era, delivering a unique perspective on all areas of the home. From organization to landscape design, entertaining and interiors – the network is getting specific and diving deep. TDN is designed with a new generation of homeowners in mind – focusing on style, how-to, and an education in design choices beyond just the before and after.
TDN is streaming 24/7 for free on Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, Xumo, Vizio Smartcast, Redbox, Rakuten TV, Plex, Sling and Pluto. Stream anytime here.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.