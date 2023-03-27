HIGH POINT, N.C., March 27, 2023 – A group of High Point University students spent their spring break at the Monastery of Christ in the Desert, which is a Benedictine monastery in Abiquiu, New Mexico.
As part of HPU’s annual Spring Pilgrimage, students learned more about a different way of living out faith and spiritual transformation. They were accompanied by Rev. Dr. Preston Davis, minister to the university, and Rev. Dr. Chris Franks, the Owen D. and Mattie Holt McPherson associate professor of religion and philosophy.
“The Spring Pilgrimage was important to me because it allowed me a chance to grow in my faith in a situation and experience that I was unaccustomed to,” said John Liebkemann, a junior business administration major from Greensboro, North Carolina. “Growing up in a non-denominational household, I had never been exposed to many of the aspects of Benedictine living. I grew close in friendships with others who were on the trip with me and who I might not have met without this opportunity. I am so thankful to the Chapel office and High Point University for facilitating this amazing opportunity."
Franks says Benedictine monks are devoted to the Rule of Benedict, which includes praying seven times a day, starting at 4 a.m., working and sharing life together. Students learned that the whole life of a monk is devoted to St. Paul’s mission to pray without ceasing.
“We say that the pilgrimages are outward journeys that facilitate inward journeys,” said Franks. “It’s exciting to see students embracing the challenge of joining with monks from all over the world in a way of prayer that was unfamiliar to many of them. It provoked spiritual curiosity, taught them new things about themselves and developed new appreciation for diverse ways of living their faith, all while deepening relationships among our group in a profound way.”
While on the trip, students could not use their phones due to no cell service in the remote area of the state. This allowed students to be more present, enjoy the environment and grow deeper in their faith.
“Pilgrimages like these are so important for everyone’s personal and spiritual growth,” said Julia Velasquez, a senior neuroscience major from Northbrook, Illinois. “Every person who went on this pilgrimage learned something valuable about themselves, their faith and life. Furthermore, I believe it is important to be able to appreciate and experience different denominations of Christianity, and to understand monastic life and why individuals may feel called to lead a monastic life. Having these experiences and absorbing this knowledge will allow us, in turn, to encourage others to grow in their faith and show them the beauty that comes with making the effort to do so.”
Velasquez added that this experience reinforced the importance of taking the time to slow down and to feel deeply connected to God through the nature and the monks’ way of life.
“The four full days we were at the monastery were the most relaxed and stress-free days I had ever had in my life,” said Velasquez.
Students and faculty helped the monks during their work period every day with chores such as cleaning common spaces in the guest house and helping prepare rooms for new guests.
Students also spent their time in New Mexico hiking various trails every day and exploring downtown Santa Fe, where they visited Loretto Chapel, The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi and San Miguel Chapel.
The Spring Pilgrimage Program was supported by generous contributions from HPU families, who make opportunities like these available to students at little to no cost. Previous pilgrimage trips have taken students to Haiti; New York City, New York; Houston, Texas; Camino de Santiago de Compostela, Spain; and Asheville, North Carolina.
