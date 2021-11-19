HPU Students Donate 100 Thanksgiving Meals
Every year, students in HPU’s Professional Selling Club donate turkey dinners to the community.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 19, 2021 – Families in High Point will enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal again this year thanks to the annual efforts of High Point University students in the Professional Selling Club.
The students raised funds and purchased items for 100 meals that include turkeys, corn, pumpkin pie fixings, rolls, green beans, a Publix gift card and a handwritten note. After packing the meals on Thursday, the students and the HPU Men’s Lacrosse Team joined forces today to load boxes of food onto buses for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater High Point, which will transport the meals to local families.
Kenny Mack, vice president of operations for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater High Point, says the annual HPU tradition is a blessing to many families.
“Working with the HPU Selling Club has been a great value for our club members and their families,” said Mack. “It’s truly a remarkable thing for the students at HPU to help 100 families for Thanksgiving. We have had a great relationship with working on this project for a few years now, and we are thankful that we are still able to during these trying times.”
This is the seventh year the club has donated Thanksgiving meals to the community.
“This event is so important to me,” said Francesca Riehl, a junior and president of the Professional Selling Club. “We really love to show our care and support to the High Point community. High Point University is always instilling in us that we need to give back to the community and make the campus one with the community. Donating these Thanksgiving meals is so special to us.”
Uniting with the lacrosse team extended the tradition of giving to others on campus.
“The entire team was eager to jump in,” said Trey Smith, a senior and lacrosse player from York, Pennsylvania. “It’s been an amazing experience to help the Selling Club and give back to the High Point community.”
