HPU Students Build Their Professional Networks at Career and Internship Expo
More than 50 companies came out to recruit HPU students at the Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 17, 2022 – High Point University students connected with employers at the Career and Internship Expo on Feb. 16 to land full-time positions and internships. It marked the first time HPU has hosted the Career and Internship Expo in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, which serves as a real-world learning lab for students.
Students brought tailored resumes and dressed professionally to network with prospective employers. HPU’s Office of Career and Professional Development organized the event to connect undergraduate and graduate students.
The more than 50 companies in attendance included national, regional and local organizations such as Coca-Cola Consolidated, Northwestern Mutual, Novant Health, Volvo and Kontoor Brands, which owns brands such as Lee, Wrangler, Rock and Republic, and more.
“The Career and Internship Expo is a great way to leverage our skills and knowledge,” said Jacob Berg, a sophomore from Ashburn, Virginia, who spoke with companies such as Bell Partners Inc. “I’m excited to connect with different companies and to see which ones pique my interest. The more you put in and the more people you meet, the better off you will be.”
The expo is one of the many opportunities HPU provides to help students prepare for the real world.
“We are so excited to be at the expo,” said Ashley Hoefer, director of recruitment selection at Northwestern Mutual. “We know we’re talking to the best of the best students in the area at HPU. It’s the real-world experience we know that they’re already getting. Being students at the Premier Life Skills University, we know that the students we hire will be so well-equipped in and out of the classroom. We’ve seen HPU students in our internship program succeed so well.”
For Lindsay Scott, a 2013 HPU graduate and talent development manager at Coca-Cola Consolidated, hiring students from HPU is particularly exciting. She enjoys helping them find opportunities to succeed just as HPU helped her find opportunities.
“There’s a lot of pride when you see HPU students get hired or do really well in their interviews,” said Scott. “They’re the kind of students who tend to really align with our culture and hit the ground running. Additionally, HPU students have a lot of life skills that transition well into their intern experience.”
“This event is important to provide students with the opportunity to network with some of our leading industry professionals to learn more about the professional landscape,” said Megan Parker, HPU’s director of corporate relations. “We are extremely proud that 98% of our students have secured a job or continued their education within six months of graduation. This event provides students the opportunity to learn about those professional roles and graduate school programs.”
HPU hosts two Career and Internship Expos each academic year, as well as additional career fairs focused on specific majors, and dozens of professional development events throughout the year. Discover more opportunities here.
