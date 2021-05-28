HIGH POINT, N.C., May 28, 2021 – High Point University graduate student, Johnathon Friar, was recognized by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association with a Life Saver Certificate. Friar, a second-year student in the Master of Science in athletic training program, was part of a team of medical providers that saved the life of a local high school student.
TOP PHOTO Left to right -Katie Hanes-Romano, certified athletic trainer with Wake Forest Baptist Health, High Point University graduate student Johnathon Friar, Ken Brown, health and safety consultant for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, and Leslie Long, athletic director at Atkins High School. Brown presented Friar with a Life Saver plaque.
According to Katie Hanes-Romano, certified athletic trainer with Wake Forest Baptist Health, Tuesday, March 2 was a normal busy day at Atkins High School in Winston-Salem. She was preparing for a girls’ lacrosse game and Friar was working with a football player when a couple of junior varsity soccer players rushed in and said a player had collapsed and was not breathing. Hanes-Romano and Friar ran to the scene. Using the AED, automatic external defibrillator, they analyzed the student’s condition and delivered a shock.
“On the way to the scene it felt like I was in a dream it was so surreal,” said Friar. “It was a joyful and relieving feeling when he sat up and said a few things.”
Friar recognizes his HPU professors, classes and training, as well as Hanes-Romano and Leslie Long, athletic director at Atkins High School, for giving him the skills and knowledge he needed in that situation.
“I can’t be more grateful for my professors, Katie and Leslie for preparing me for that moment,” he said. “The tremendous preparation we do is worth it. It’s health care – it’s saving a life.”
Friar received a plaque which reads “The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Honors Johnathon Friar with the Life Saver Certificate for the prompt and alert act of rendering CPR/AED care during the most critical moments to Pablo Hortal that resulted in saving his life on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.”
“We know emergencies don’t happen every day,” said Dr. Jolene Henning, chair and associate professor of athletic training. “But our goal is to prepare you for when those days do happen so you’re able to respond without hesitation and make an impact on the lives of your patients.”
