HIGH POINT, N.C., July 22, 2021 – Joseph Maronski, Class of 2023, is spending 11 weeks this summer as an intern for ABC News’ “Nightline” through The Walt Disney Company, ABC’s parent organization. In this role, he is helping log and transcribe interviews, book guests, research stories, monitor the news and gather social media content.
“My internship has been an experience like no other,” says Maronski, from Miller Place, New York. “I’ve been able to use the skills HPU has taught me. I’ve connected and worked with some amazing people and worked on projects ranging from The Royal Wedding to documentaries on topics like the Parkland Shooting.”
As a “Nightline” intern, Maronski is exposed to the fundamentals of a network broadcast from pitching stories to seeing the final product on the air. He attends editorial meetings with executives and has heard from various speakers including the presidents of ABC, Hulu and ESPN. He is also working with on-air talent like JuJu Chang and HPU’s Journalist In Residence Byron Pitts.
“I have had amazing opportunities to meet and hear from industry professionals, collaborate with amazing people who have taught me so much, and have my voice not just heard, but celebrated in editorial meetings,” says Maronski, a journalism and political science double major with a concentration in broadcasting and a minor in Italian studies. “This experience has taught me so much that I will take to my career but has also reaffirmed so many of the life skills I’ve learned at HPU and use daily.”
According to Maronski, the Access to Innovators program at HPU was instrumental in him landing the internship. He built both a professional and personal relationship with Pitts prior to the internship.
“Access to Innovators is one of the many distinctive HPU advantages that have truly set me up for success,” says Maronski. “Meeting professionals and building relationships with them is like nothing else. The chance to work with him (Byron Pitts) would be non-existent without this program.”
Other highlights for Maronski include being welcomed to his role by Ryan Seacrest and having his face on a billboard in Times Square.
TOP Photo: Joseph Maronski and HPU’s Journalist in Residence Byron Pitts developed a professional and personal relationship working in HPU’s TV station.
