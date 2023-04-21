Keith will teach English in Taiwan.
HIGH POINT, N.C., April 21, 2023 – Miranda Keith, a High Point University Honors Scholar, English and biology double major and Chinese minor, has received the Fulbright U.S. Student Program award for an English Teaching Assistantship to Taiwan for the 2023-2024 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
As a Fulbright participant, Keith will teach in Taiwan for the 2023-2024 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected in an open, merit-based competition that considers leadership potential, academic and/or professional achievement and record of service.
“As I have completed the Fulbright application process and received the award, I have learned a lot about myself, the support and community I have at High Point University, and where I will see myself after I graduate,” said Keith, a senior from Asheville, North Carolina. “This award has opened an enormous number of opportunities for me. The Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship in Taiwan will be one of my first experiences abroad. The Fulbright award will allow my passion for the English and Chinese languages to thrive and grow while I learn about a new culture and create mutual understanding between people.
Their careers are enriched by joining a network of thousands of accomplished Fulbright alumni, many of whom are leaders in their fields. Notable Fulbright alumni include 62 Nobel Prize laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize recipients, 78 MacArthur Fellows and 41 who have served as a head of state or government.
Keith’s experience as a tutor at HPU’s Writing Center, as well as her minor in Chinese, prepared her for an English Teaching Assistantship in Taiwan, said Dr. James Cotton, director of the Office of National Fellowships and Awards.
“Miranda combined her passion for English language instruction and Chinese language learning through HPU’s English and Chinese programs,” said Cotton. “They have well prepared her for the cultural exchange that is the Fulbright’s mission. In celebrating Miranda’s success, I thank her dedicated faculty mentors and campus interview committee. We are all so proud of her.”
Keith said HPU’s English department and honors curriculum provided a strong education in writing, reading, editing and many other skills that aided her efforts to create outstanding application essays and materials.
“I would not have been able to do any of this without advising from Dr. James Cotton and the encouragement from many of my other professors,” Keith said.
Fulbright U.S. Students are graduating seniors, alumni or graduate students. The program is administered at HPU through the Office of National Fellowships and Awards. The application window for the 2024-25 Fulbright US Student Program is now open.For more information, contact Dr. James Cotton, Director of the Office of National Fellowships and Awards.
The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is supported by the people of the United States and partner countries around the world. The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the Program.
More than 2,000 U.S. students, artists, and early career professionals from all backgrounds and in more than 100 different fields of study receive Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards annually to study, teach English, and conduct research overseas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.