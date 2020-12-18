HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 18, 2020 – High Point University’s Teachers of Tomorrow partnered with an AmeriCorp VISTA and the Student Government Association to donate $8,500 to Guilford Education Alliance’s Teacher Supply Warehouse.
ABOVE PHOTO: High Point University’s Teachers of Tomorrow partnered with an AmeriCorp VISTA and the Student Government Association to donate $8,500 to Guilford Education Alliance’s Teacher Supply Warehouse. Pictured from left to right are Winston McGregor, president of Guilford Education Alliance; Barbara Frye, enrichment coordinator for High Point Schools Partnership; Avery Moon, an HPU AmeriCorp VISTA who has worked with High Point Schools Partnership; and Sam Carr, HPU’s SGA president.
Heather Simmons, an elementary education major, special education minor and president of Teachers of Tomorrow, partnered with Avery Moon, an HPU AmeriCorp VISTA, and members of HPU’s Student Government Association to raise the funds. HPU’s Teachers of Tomorrow’s purpose is to interact with the High Point community through education.
“As student teachers, we have been welcomed by so many teachers who go above and beyond for their students,” said Simmons. “I’m hoping this donation will not only make a difference in many teachers’ lives but also in the lives of their students.”
“Heather has been very creative in developing ways to contribute to schools in the High Point area,” said Dr. Heidi Summey, assistant professor in HPU’s Department of Educator Preparation. “I was so proud that Heather played a role in raising these funds since she has worked so hard to support local schools, and now with this money, Teachers of Tomorrow and HPU can support all of Guilford County Schools on a much larger scale.”
Moon serves with the High Point Schools Partnership, a volunteer-led initiative of the Guilford Education Alliance committed to maximizing support for High Point Schools so all children thrive and are prepared for the future.
“I feel great being able to organize a monetary contribution to the Teacher Supply Warehouse, especially right now,” said Moon. “Schools are reopening and teachers need accessible supplies for a low cost, and the monetary donation will allow GEA to buy large amounts of school supplies in bulk.”
“As the president of the Student Government Association, it is always so amazing to see our clubs choose to give to organizations that impact our community,” said Sam Carr, HPU senior and SGA president. “The moment one our clubs offered to increase the donation gift, all of the executive council smiled. This motion passed with unanimous consent and not only showed the approval of the senate, but the approval of the student body to give back to our teachers in this time of need.”
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.®
