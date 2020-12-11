HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 11, 2020 – Faculty in High Point University’s Nido R. Qubein School of Communication donated gifts and sporting equipment to area organizations to support families for the holidays.
ABOVE PHOTO: HPU’s Department of Sport Management raised $1,000 to purchase sporting equipment for the Guilford County Family Justice Center’s Camp Hope.
On Dec. 10, representatives from Family Services of Davidson County and Family Services of the Piedmont received gifts to support 30 individuals.
“After working with Dean McDermott last year, we knew we’d be able to take care of our families this year,” said Theresa Johnson, director of counseling services with Family Services of the Piedmont. “Since COVID-19, the numbers of families that need help have increased. Kids are out of school, and we are dealing with more kids struggling at home, so this is a Godsend.”
In addition to the School of Communication’s gift donation, the Department of Sport Management raised $1,000 to purchase sporting equipment for the Guilford County Family Justice Center’s Camp Hope.
“As a lifetime sport participant, I know first-hand that sport has the power to uplift, unite people from diverse backgrounds and create hope,” said Dr. Arden Anderson, assistant professor of sport management. “So this holiday season, I wanted to extend the gift of sports to local children in the community with a sporting goods drive. It truly happened overnight and within a couple short weeks, I had received more than $1,000 in donations from students, faculty and the surrounding community. I have been truly inspired by the generosity of our sport management program and look forward to seeing all the ways in which the children who attend Camp Hope will be positively influenced by sport.”
