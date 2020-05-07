High Point University faculty continue this networking opportunity for seniors amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
HIGH POINT, N.C., May 7, 2020 – Today, High Point University’s School of Art and Design began hosting its third annual Portfolio Exhibit and Review virtually. The virtual portfolio showcase is active through May 15.
PHOTO ABOVE - High Point University senior graphic design majors presented their portfolios at last year’s event, held at the HPU Community Center. This year’s virtual portfolio showcase takes place from May 7 through May 15.
Faculty in HPU’s School of Art and Design have invited industry professionals to take part in this year’s virtual event by reviewing the work HPU’s 2020 graphic design graduates created during the academic year. Today, students were assigned to professionals who will review their portfolios and provide written or recorded feedback now through May 15.
This provides an opportunity for graduating students to network with professionals and receive feedback on their work.
“More than ever it is essential for students to have support and guidance to help them during this challenging time,” said Carrie Dyer, associate professor of graphic design. “We are so proud of our students and their hard work. This virtual portfolio review opportunity will help students get their work out into the community so that students achieve a successful transition into the design field.”
Olivia Krodel, an HPU graphic design major and religion minor, is showcasing various branding projects from business concepts she created.
“I've worked hard to provide a diverse and eclectic depth of work to show my ability to adapt to what a client would need,” said Krodel. “I've been looking forward to this showcase since I attended my first one two years ago. I see it as the official transition from school to the business world. I'm very thankful that I can still receive some feedback from professionals.”
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.®
