Students are working to provide 200 meals to local families.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 3, 2020 – Each year, the High Point University Professional Selling Club donates 100 meals to local families through the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater High Point. This year, however, the club recognizes a greater need because of the global pandemic.
That’s why HPU’s Professional Selling Club is now working to raise $5,000 to purchase 200 Thanksgiving meals – doubling their annual goal – to help families in the High Point community.
“Now, more than ever, communities need support from others,” says Francesca Riehl, vice president of philanthropy for HPU’s Professional Selling Club. “The pandemic has taken jobs, lives and hope away from many. In a time like this, providing some joy and a delicious and healthy meal for the holidays is so very important. I am determined to help the club meet this goal and hopefully even exceed it. Giving back to my community is something really special to me, and I am thankful to have this opportunity to organize this fundraiser.”
This is the sixth year the club is raising funds to purchase dinners, complete with a turkey and side dishes. Members of HPU’s Professional Selling Club will donate the meals on Nov. 20.
To learn how to donate, click here. The last day to donate is Nov. 16.
PHOTO: Last year, High Point University’s Professional Selling Club purchased 100 meals for local families. This year, the club is raising $5,000 to purchase 200 turkey dinners for families in the community.
