HPU’s Nido R. Qubein School of Communication Provides Gifts for Families
This is the 10th year they have continued the Operation Elf tradition.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 16, 2022 – Christmas is just a week away, but faculty in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication are giving gifts early through their 10th annual Operation Elf tradition to help local nonprofits provide gifts to families.
This year, they raised funds and purchased gifts for nearly 15 families through Family Services of Davidson County, Family Services of the Piedmont and the Guilford County Family Justice Center. Gifts included toys, books, clothes, personal items, sporting equipment and more. They also donated a variety of gift cards for families to use.
“My favorite part of the holidays is the tradition in the School of Communication of coming together to partner with local nonprofit agencies to buy gifts for families facing difficult times,” said Dr. Virginia McDermott, dean of the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication. “All of our holidays are so much better because we know we have helped make others' holidays a little easier.”
This year, professors in the school recruited the deans of HPU’s academic schools and members of the Academic Leadership Council to help, too.
“Operation Elf is a wonderful opportunity to make the holiday season special for the children and families involved,” said Nahed Eltantawy, professor and associate dean of the School of Communication. “It’s also a fun time for our faculty, who enjoy working together and shopping for various wish list items to help make Christmas a memorable and happy celebration for many children.”
“My heart for being a part of the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication’s Operation Elf initiative is to simply be a blessing to families in need who desire to have a great Christmas,” said Dr. Doug Hall, vice president for the Office of Career and Professional Development.
Photos: 1) Christmas is just a week away, but faculty in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication are giving gifts early through their 10th annual Operation Elf tradition to help local nonprofits provide gifts to families. This year, they raised funds and purchased gifts and gift cards for nearly 15 families through Family Services of Davidson County, Family Services of the Piedmont and the Guilford County Family Justice Center.
