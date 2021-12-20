HPU’s Nido R. Qubein School of Communication Provides Gifts for Families
HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 20, 2021 – Each year as the Christmas season nears, faculty in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication gear up for their annual Operation Elf tradition to help local nonprofits provide gifts for families, including children and their parents.
This year, they raised funds and purchased gifts for 45 families through Family Services of Davidson County, Family Services of the Piedmont and the Guilford County Family Justice Center.
“Operation Elf provides the opportunity for us to give back to those in the local community in a unified way, which builds a sense of community for all involved,” says Dr. Jenny Lukow, chair of the Department of Sport, Event and Hospitality Management. “We appreciate the opportunity to support these organizations as they are truly making a positive impact on those who utilize their services. I am thankful to work in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication and have the chance to give to others in this way every year.”
This year, professors in the school recruited the deans of HPU’s 10 academic schools and members of the Academic Leadership Council to help, too.
“There are people in need this time of year, which can be very challenging,” said Dr. Scott De Rossi, founding dean of HPU’s School of Dental Medicine and Oral Health. “I wanted to participate in Operation Elf to contribute to the community. The ability to help alongside with my dean colleagues made it even more special.”
As part of their efforts, $1,000 in gift cards were donated to moms and teens.
“Thank you for being a Santa to a child or a mom,” said Dr. Virginia McDermott, dean of the School of Communication, to professors who contributed. “This Christmas, I suspect your morning will be a little brighter because you will know that someone somewhere has gifts waiting from their personal Santa Claus."
