HPU’s New Pharmacy Students Start Their Year in Service to the Community
HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 2, 2022 – High Point University recently welcomed its seventh cohort of pharmacy students in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, the Triad’s only pharmacy school.
The students took part in a traditional White Coat Ceremony, which welcomes them into the profession. The event is also a time for beginning students to learn about their responsibility to balance a broad basic scientific and clinical knowledge with compassionate patient care.
“As the interim dean of the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, I am so proud to welcome the Class of 2026,” says Mary Jayne Kennedy. “This new class joins a group of talented and motivated pharmacy students in the School of Pharmacy, and their excitement for becoming student pharmacists is both palpable and infectious. Our faculty and staff are all excited to work with such an excited and motivated group of students.”
On Aug. 15, pharmacy students also dedicated a day of service to the city of High Point and completed various projects at several community organizations, including the Community Clinic of High Point, Open Door Ministries and more. Projects included cleaning, organizing, gardening and painting. It’s a tradition for new pharmacy students to begin their HPU journey each year with a day of service to the city they now call home.
Zachary Amigo, a first-year pharmacy student from Fort Mill, South Carolina, spent his morning helping the Community Clinic of High Point, which serves patients in the community who are uninsured or underinsured.
“I was able to help organize medical supplies as well as organize medical records,” said Amigo. “This experience gave me a chance to not only learn more about how the clinic operates, but to have the opportunity to do so while giving back to the community that has welcomed me for the last two years. I’m excited to keep giving back to the community for the next four years.”
This is one of the many ways throughout the academic year that students give back to the community.
