HIGH POINT, N.C., March 1, 2021 – High Point University’s chapter of Hillel and Amy Epstein, HPU’s Jewish Life Coordinator, are the recipients of the Phillip H. and Susan Rudd Cohen Outstanding Campus Award from Hillel International. Each year, two Hillel organizations around the world receive the award for achieving excellence in engaging and reaching a breadth and depth of students.
Hillel International is the largest Jewish campus organization in the world, with Hillel chapters on more than 500 college campuses. The award was presented at Hillel International’s annual Global Assembly, attended virtually by nearly 1,000 Hillel professionals.
“The commitment of the students at High Point University is to build a thriving and significant Hillel,” said Epstein. “The purpose of our daily work is meaningful, engaging and important on our campus. As a Hillel in our early years, we are laying a foundation, starting traditions and building our program. Our hard work is paying off each year as we welcome more and more Jewish students to campus and to Hillel. This award belongs to everyone involved in High Point University Hillel. It is an honor to be recognized by Hillel International for this prestigious award.”
The award recipients were also recognized for creating innovative Jewish experiences and meaningful connections throughout the pandemic.
“Amy Epstein at High Point University exemplifies the way in which Hillels throughout the world continue to inspire and support students, notwithstanding the profound challenges and disruptions of this past year,” said Hillel International President and CEO Adam Lehman. “We’re always proud of the work of our talented professionals, but especially now given how they’ve reimagined Hillel experiences to meet the unique needs of students during this period.”
As the advisor to Hillel, Epstein works with Jewish students to develop engaging programming and plan service, worship, fellowship and awareness events. These events include the Passover Seder, annual Hanukkah Dinner at 1924 Prime, Holocaust Remembrance Day programming, monthly service projects, special events for Jewish families during Welcome Week and Family Weekends, and much more.
“Receiving this award has validated everything Amy and the Hillel executive board have been doing to make HPU Hillel an amazing experience,” said HPU Hillel co-president Steph Stone. “When I first started as a freshman, there were only a handful of people at Shabbats, and Amy, my co-president and I were determined to get more involvement. Now by my junior year, we have a board of dedicated leaders who have helped connect Hillel to so many people on campus. I could not be more grateful to Amy and the rest of the executive board for putting so much passion and effort into growing our organization!”
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.®
