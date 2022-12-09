HPU’s Board of Stewards Provide Christmas Gifts for 100 Children
HPU students raised more than $10,000 to support the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 9, 2022 – It’s the season of giving on High Point University’s campus, and HPU’s Board of Stewards have raised more than $10,000 to purchase gifts for 100 children through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.
Together, the students purchased toys, clothes and necessities for children in the High Point community to receive on Christmas. The Salvation Army provides Christmas gifts to more than 500 children during the holidays, and HPU students contribute to the Angel Tree Program every year.
"Angel Tree is such a meaningful tradition for the Board of Stewards because we are able to provide Christmas gifts to 100 children in the local community who would otherwise not wake up to presents on Christmas morning,” said Ann Claire Edwards, a student and philanthropy chair for the Board of Stewards. “This is a very humbling experience for us as we shopped for necessities on their Christmas lists, such as diapers, socks and sheets. In addition, we love picking out toys for them based on their wish list. As a group, we really treasure spending time together praying and shopping for these children."
The Board of Stewards raised the funds through fall chapel offerings, as well as contributions from departments and organizations across campus like the Student Government Association, Kappa Alpha fraternity and the recreation department.
“Those children are foremost on our students’ minds and hearts,” said Rev. Dr. Preston Davis, minister to the university. “The leadership of these students is a testament to the deep impact students make in our city.”
Children ranging in age from newborn to 12 years old will receive the gifts and extra toys purchased by students.
“The Salvation Army is so thankful to have High Point University as a partner, especially at Christmas time,” said Hannah Holcomb, development director at the Salvation Army of High Point. “HPU students are always willing to help out the Salvation Army in a number of ways throughout the year, and we are so thankful for the continuous support in the Angel Tree Program.”
