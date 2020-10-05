HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 5, 2020 – The High Point University Community Center was filled on Oct. 3 with science experiment materials, nonperishable snack items and students writing notes for the hundreds of community children that will receive the packages.
Earlier this semester, HPU’s Mobile Lab and Biology Club student scientists created the “At-Home Science Experiment Extravaganza” and asked families and teachers in the community to register a child to receive a kit. They received an overwhelming response of 150 registrants requesting more than 1,300 kits.
TOP PHOTO: High Point University’s Biology Club and other student organizations packed more than 1,300 science kits for community children on Oct. 3.
“The interest in this type of event was outstanding,” said Alec Garfield, president of HPU’s Biology Club. “We had so many parents and teachers excited about this type of scientific outreach, and many have been thrilled to see college students still giving back during a pandemic. I was ecstatic to be able to serve schools and families across the state of North Carolina.”
Students had several sessions set up that included assembling experiment materials, adding care items, writing notes and decorating/sanitizing tasks. During the experiment session, students poured oil into bottles, used pipettes to add food coloring into tubes and added Alka-Seltzer tablets all to gallon bags. During the care session, students packed fruit snacks, oatmeal, granola bars and other small snacks and toiletries. The final session was the decorating and sanitizing tasks where students added instructions for each experiment, decorated, sanitized, sealed and marked the box for distribution.
“This event was a huge success in my eyes,” said Garfield. “We were able to make kits that will go to more than 30 schools and more than 40 individual homes in North Carolina. All of this was completed in four hours due to the hard work and dedication from our volunteers. I am so excited to have these kits delivered to the kids, and I hope they enjoy the hands-on science experience.”
Other HPU organizations that were involved include Student Government Association, Alpha Phi Omega Service Fraternity, Alpha Delta Theta Christian Service Sorority and the Natural Sciences Fellows.
