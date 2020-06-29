Who: High Point University’s Department of Athletic Training graduate students and faculty, HPU’s Department of Physician Assistant Studies faculty and members of Guilford County EMS. Media are invited to attend.
What: HPU students will work through a clinical simulation in which a player, a high fidelity mannequin provided by the Department of Physician Assistant Studies, suffers cardiac arrest.
When: Tuesday, June 30 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: HPU’s Vert Stadium. Media should access campus at Lexington Avenue and Panther Drive and park in the Witcher Athletic Center’s parking lot (building No. 38 on the campus map).
Why: This is the third year HPU’s Department of Athletic Training has partnered with Guilford County EMS for a clinical simulation exercise. Students and members of Guilford County EMS will use a high fidelity mannequin, from HPU’s Department of Physician Assistant Studies, in the exercise.
The high fidelity mannequin will be programmed to go into cardiac arrest so athletic training students can begin to provide care. Guilford County EMS will assist students with transferring the patient from their care to EMS’ care.
“Athletic trainers are health care providers for the physically active,” says Dr. Jolene Henning, chair and associate professor of athletic training. “We work collaboratively with physicians and other health care providers to provide a broad spectrum of care. Partnering with members of Guilford County EMS provides a wonderful inter-professional experience for our students who will be completing clinical rotations with regional athletic teams this fall.”
PHOTO INFO: High Point University’s Department of Athletic Training will partner with HPU’s Department of Physician Assistant Studies and Guilford County EMS for a clinical simulation exercise on June 30.
