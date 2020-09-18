HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 18, 2020 – Dr. Kimberly Reich, associate professor of exercise science at High Point University, received the Meredith Clark Slane Distinguished Teaching-Service Award. The award is named for Meredith Clark Slane, a friend to the university, and has been given annually since 1973 to recognize excellence in teaching.
Reich has a strong track record of teaching excellence and has been a leader in implementing evidence-based pedagogy while offering courses through alternative modes of delivery. Since the pandemic began, she has adapted courses for service learning as online hybrids. In addition, she has developed unique courses such as Elite Athletes: Born or Bred and a “Maymester” titled “Cutting Edge Exercise Physiology.”
“Dr. Reich’s hard work and dedication to teaching students in HPU’s labs and classrooms does not go unnoticed,” says Dr. Daniel Erb, senior vice president of academic affairs at HPU. “She is an excellent member of our faculty in the Congdon School of Health Sciences. This is well-deserved.”
Reich is known to have an extraordinary connection with her students – they unconditionally trust her and as such are willing to stretch their thinking into areas in which they might otherwise feel vulnerable.
As a teacher-scholar, the body of Reich’s work provides evidence of linkage across teaching, scholarship, and service. The triangulation of these domains creates a unique tapestry and could serve as a model for excellence in the academy. Her scholarship activities relating to access and support for healthy behavior intersect with community service and mentoring students in formalized undergraduate research, which has led to student participation and presentation at national conferences; in turn, the scope of these research projects links back to HPU’s exercise science curriculum and informs her coursework.
Reich’s service contributions are numerous and relate to curriculum planning and shared governance. Her university committee work represents high-impact involvement as evident by numerous appointments, including the Academic Planning and Intercollegiate Review Committee (APIRC); Institutional Review Board (IRB); Faculty Advisor of the Exercise Science Club; Fellowship Committee; Honors Committee; and Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) Team, Implementation and Evaluation Committee.
“I am honored and humbled to be recognized with this award,” says Reich. “I am thankful to my colleagues for their support and collaboration, and to my students who step outside their comfort zones every day to trust the process, themselves, and me so that we can learn and discover together.”
Reich has a number of professional certifications that include Certified Mental Health First Aid Instructor, National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach, American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) Certified Exercise Physiologist and Exercise is Medicine Credentials. She currently provides pro bono health and wellness Coaching for the HPU Employee Wellness Program and offers Mental Health First Aid training sessions for segments of the university and local community partners. These professional credentials also align with her primary teaching assignment in the exercise science-health and wellness concentration.
PHOTO ABOVE - Dr. Kimberly Reich, associate professor of exercise science at High Point University, received the Meredith Clark Slane Distinguished Teaching-Service Award. Pictured from left to right are HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein, Reich and Dr. Daniel Erb, senior vice president of academic affairs.
