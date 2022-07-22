HPU Recently Welcomed New Hires
HIGH POINT, N.C., July 22, 2022 – High Point University recently welcomed several new team members. They are as follows:
Cierra Davis joined the Office of Admissions as an admissions counselor.
Her goal is to help students grow at HPU through the many opportunities available. In her position, she finds unique and niche ways that each student can help improve the university and the world. She is excited to join the HPU family and help students prepare for the world as it will be. Davis previously worked as a college advisor, helping high school seniors through the college application process. She also helps students with any post-secondary planning. She has a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science.
Angel Hicks joined the Department of Medical Sciences as an administrative assistant.
In her role, she helps with budgeting and scheduling needs in the department. Her previous experience includes working as an administrative assistant at two North Carolina universities. She has a business administration degree and a certificate as a payroll specialist.
Lovelle McMichael joined the Center for Community Engagement.
As the assistant director of community engagement, he oversees the HPU AmeriCorps VISTA program and the Volunteer Center. Students in the VISTA program dedicate a full year of service in the city of High Point, working with nonprofits to build sustainable programs in either food insecurity or education. Additionally, he oversees the leadership of the student-led Volunteer Center. The volunteer center matches students' passion and academic pursuits to create real-world impact.
McMichael brings more than 15 years of experience working in higher education at universities. Most recently, he worked in the Office of Civic and Community Engagement. He holds a Master of Divinity, a master’s degree in secondary education and a teaching certificate in African American studies. McMichael is also a published author and completed a chaplain residency at Moses Cone Hospital. He plans to pursue his Ph.D. in leadership studies this fall.
Lauryn Heilig joined the Office of Student Financial Planning as a counselor.
In her role, she assists undergrad students in the financial aid process. Heilig is a recent HPU graduate, earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in graphic design last May.
Alexander McWhirt joined the Office of Admissions as a regional admissions counselor.
He looks forward to serving as the regional admissions counselor for the Midwest region for HPU. His goal is to guide prospective students and their families throughout the college selection process to help them understand the opportunities of the HPU experience. He previously worked in college admissions for six years, and he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in international studies and Russian.
Trudy Carrion joined Campus Concierge as a digital concierge.
Carrion provides customer service to HPU family members through various platforms. Before joining HPU, she was a professional writing and psychology tutor, as well as a school counselor for more than 10 years. Carrion earned her Bachelor of Science in elementary education and Master of Education.
Jonathan Whitfield joined the Office of Admissions as an admissions counselor.
At HPU, he is responsible for guiding students from one phase of life to the next. Throughout his time at HPU, he hopes to inspire and prepare students for this next stage. Previously, he worked as a commercial sales supervisor, during which he built strong business friendships and hopes to use these skills to help welcome students into the High Point University family. Whitfield earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science.
Madison Pollard joined the Office of Learning Excellence as a learning excellence specialist.
In her role, she guides students to achieve success in their academic journey through a variety of strategies. Her previous experiences involve college athletics. Most recently, she was the assistant academic coordinator for student-athlete support services. She earned her undergraduate degree in kinesiology and a master’s degree in student-athlete development.
Katie Goldsmith joined the Office of Health and Wellness as a clinical counselor.
Goldsmith has prior experience working with college students at HPU’s Office of Counseling Services as an intern in the 2021-2022 academic year. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and a Master of Science in counseling with a concentration in clinical mental health counseling. Goldsmith is also a licensed clinical mental health counselor associate and a nationally certified counselor.
Meredith Cummings joined the Office of Accessibility Resources and Services
Cummings joins the office as an administrative assistant, serving as the first point of contact for students and helping them connect with the university’s accessibility specialists. Before HPU, she was a teacher assistant with Guilford County Schools. Cummings earned her associate degree in interior design.
