HIGH POINT, N.C., May 21, 2021 – Professor Larry Quinn was presented the Meredith Clark Slane Distinguished Teaching-Service Award during High Point University’s Commencement on May 8. The award is named for Meredith Clark Slane, a friend to the university, and has been given annually since 1973 to recognize excellence in teaching.
Photos Above: Professor Larry Quinn was presented the Meredith Clark Slane Distinguished Teaching-Service Award during High Point University’s Commencement on May 8.
Quinn is chair of the department of marketing and sales, director of the Professional Selling Program and assistant professor of the practice of marketing. He also serves as advisor to the HPU Catholic Campus Ministries, founder of and advisor to the Phillips School of Business Selling Club, faculty advisor to Beta Theta Pi and program leader for Project Purpose Virtual Experiential Learning.
Students and colleagues describe Quinn as an energetic, impactful, persuasive, giving, witty and generous teacher and leader who has influenced countless students and colleagues over his substantive and significant career.
In one of the nomination letters, a colleague repeatedly referenced the impact of Quinn’s teaching on student learning within his business courses. His teaching evaluations always have exceptionally high ratings, with a long list of student accolades. One colleague stated, “To watch him teach is fascinating to witness and a thing of beauty. People have been known to stop in the hallway outside his classes to hear him teach. His students are engaged and enthralled with his stories, his demonstrations, his antics and his zest.”
