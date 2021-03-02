HIGH POINT, N.C., March 2, 2021 – In a new High Point University Poll, North Carolinians gave President Joe Biden a job approval rating of 48%. A little over one-third (37%) of North Carolina residents said they disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president.
These same respondents gave Gov. Roy Cooper a job approval rating of 50%, while 35% said they disapprove and 16% did not offer an opinion either way.
More than half (60%) of North Carolinians said the country is off on the wrong track. Approximately one-third (29%) of those same residents said the country is headed in the right direction.
“This most recent HPU Poll asked North Carolina residents to rate elected officials as they continue to lead the country and the state,” said Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct instructor. “These ratings give us insight into how North Carolina residents feel their elected leaders are doing their job.”
NC residents - Country Direction (February 2021)
Do you think things in this country are generally going in the right direction or do you feel things have gotten pretty seriously off on the wrong track?
Right direction – 29%
Wrong track – 60%
Don’t know/refused – 11%
(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Feb. 12 – Feb. 26, n = 854 and credibility interval is +/- 3.7%.
NC residents - Presidential Job Approval (February 2021)
Do you approve or disapprove of the way that Joe Biden is handling his job as president?
Approve – 48%
Disapprove – 37%
Don’t know/refused – 15%
(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Feb. 12 – Feb. 26, n = 854 and credibility interval is +/- 3.7%)
NC residents - NC Governor Approval (February 2021)
Do you approve or disapprove of the way Roy Cooper is handling his job as Governor of North Carolina?
Approve – 50%
Disapprove – 35%
Don’t know/refused – 16%
(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Feb. 12 – Feb. 26, n = 854 and credibility interval is +/- 3.7%)
The most recent HPU Poll was fielded by live interviewers at the High Point University Survey Research Center calling on Feb. 12 through Feb. 26, 2021 and an online survey fielded at the same time. The responses from a sample of all North Carolina counties came from 854 adults interviewed online (549 respondents) as well as landline or cellular telephones (305 respondents). The Survey Research Center contracted with dynata, formerly Research Now SSI: https://www.dynata.com/ to acquire these samples, and fielded the online survey using the SRC’s Qualtrics platform. This is a combined sample of live phone interviews and online interviews. The online sampling is from a panel of respondents, so their participation does not adhere to usual assumptions associated with random selection. Therefore, it is not appropriate to assign a classical margin of sampling error for the results. In this case, the SRC provides a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points to account for a traditional 95% confidence interval for the estimates (plus or minus 3.4 percentage points) and a design effect of 1.2 (based on the weighting). The data is weighted toward population estimates for age, gender, and race/ethnicity based on U.S. Census numbers for North Carolina. Factors such as question wording and other methodological choices in conducting survey research can introduce additional error into the findings of opinion polls. Details from this survey are available at http://www.highpoint.edu/src/files/2021/03/79memoA.pdf
Further results and methodological details from the most recent survey and past studies can be found at the Survey Research Center website at http://www.highpoint.edu/src/. The materials online include past press releases as well as memos summarizing the findings (including approval ratings) for each poll since 2010.
The HPU Poll reports methodological details in accordance with the standards set out by AAPOR’s Transparency Initiative, and the HPU Survey Research Center is a Charter Member of the Initiative.
For more information, see
http://transparency.aapor.org/index.php/transparency.
You can follow the HPU Poll on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HPUSurveyCenter.
Dr. Martin Kifer, chair and associate professor of political science, serves as the director of the HPU Poll, and Brian McDonald is the associate director of the HPU Poll.
