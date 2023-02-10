HPU Poll: Most North Carolinians Have Positive View of Valentine’s Day Gifts
HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 10, 2023 – The latest High Point University Poll finds most respondents (62%) see the gift-giving tradition of Valentine's Day as a positive part of the holiday, while 17% see it as a negative.
The most popular types of gifts typically given for Valentine’s Day are cards (46%), chocolates/candy (44%), a romantic dinner (38%) and flowers (32%). Less popular gifts are stuffed animals (21%), jewelry (18%) and perfume/cologne (17%).
Almost half (48%) of participants said they plan to spend about the same as last year on gifts. About one-quarter (26%) of North Carolina residents plan to spend less and only 17% said they plan to spend more this Valentine’s Day. On average, poll respondents told us they plan to spend $105 this year to celebrate Valentine's Day.
A majority (59%) of North Carolinians said they are currently in a romantic relationship while 37% said they are not. The HPU Poll asked those participants in a relationship how satisfied they are with their current relationship. A large majority (84%) of those in a relationship say that they are either extremely or very satisfied with that relationship, while 13% indicated that they are somewhat satisfied and only 3% said not too satisfied or not at all satisfied.
A majority (51%) of these same respondents said their relationship with their romantic partner stayed about the same in the last year. About two in five (40%) said it had improved and only 8% said that it had gotten worse.
A majority (62%) of North Carolinians said the Valentine’s Day holidayhas no influence on the closeness they feel to a romantic partner. A little over one-quarter (27%) said it increases how they feel and only 6% said it decreases how they feel about their partner.
The HPU Poll asked adults in North Carolina about their use of online dating sites or apps, given that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Of those surveyed, about two-thirds (62%) said they have not used an online dating site or app, while 38% indicated they have used an online dating site or app. More than half (54%) do not personally know anyone who has been in a long-term relationship with or married someone they met through an online dating site or app, while 42% said they do know someone.
NC residents – Current Relationship (January 2023)
As you may know, the Valentine's Day holiday is soon. We would like to ask you some questions about your plans for the holiday. Would you say you are currently in a romantic relationship or not?
Yes – 59%
No – 37%
Unsure – 4%
NC residents –Relationship Satisfaction (January 2023)
How satisfied are you with your current relationship – extremely, very, somewhat, not too, or not at all satisfied? [Asked only of the n=593 currently in a relationship]
Extremely satisfied – 57%
Very satisfied – 27%
Somewhat satisfied – 13%
Not too satisfied – 2%
Not at all satisfied – 1%
Unsure – 1%
NC residents –Relationship Strength (January 2023)
Overall, would you say your relationship with your romantic partner has improved, gotten worse, or stayed about the same in the last year? [Asked only of the n=593 currently in a relationship]
Improved – 40%
Stayed about the same – 51%
Gotten worse – 8%
Unsure – 2%
NC residents – Relationship Closeness (January 2023)
Generally speaking, do you find that Valentine’s Day increases, decreases, or has no influence on the closeness you feel to a romantic partner?
Increases – 27%
Decreases – 6%
Has no influence – 62%
Unsure – 4%
NC residents – Valentine’s Day gifts (January 2023)
What types of gifts do you typically give for Valentine’s Day? [Respondents could choose more than one option]
Cards – 46%
Chocolates/candy – 44%
Romantic dinner – 38%
Flowers – 32%
Stuffed animals – 21%
Jewelry – 18%
None – 18%
Perfume/cologne – 17%
Other – 6%
Unsure – 3%
NC residents – Valentine’s Day gift-giving (January 2023)
Do you see the gift-giving tradition of Valentine's Day as a positive or negative part of the holiday?
Positive – 62%
Negative – 17%
Unsure – 21%
NC residents – Valentine’s Day gift spending (January 2023)
Compared to last year, do you plan to spend more or less on gifts and other Valentine's Day celebration?
More – 17%
Less – 26%
About the same as last year – 48%
Unsure – 9%
NC residents – Valentine’s Day spending (January 2023)
How much do you think you will spend this year to celebrate Valentine's Day? Mean (average): $105; Calculated based on n=110 numeric responses.
NC residents – Dating App (January 2023)
Have you ever used an online dating site or app?
Yes – 38%
No – 62%
Unsure – 0%
NC residents – Dating App Relationship (January 2023)
Do you personally know anyone who has been in a long term relationship with or married someone they met through an online dating site or app?
Yes – 42%
No – 54%
Unsure – 4%
The most recent HPU Poll of 1,006 respondents was fielded by the High Point University Survey Research Center on Jan. 17 through Jan. 21, as an online survey using a panel of respondents recruited and maintained by Dynata. Dynata sent invitations to its panel of N.C. respondents and the SRC collected responses on its Qualtrics platform. The SRC did all data analysis. The online sample is from a panel of respondents, and their participation does not adhere to usual assumptions associated with random selection. Therefore, it is not appropriate to assign a classic margin of sampling error for the results. In this case, the SRC provides a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points to account for a traditional 95% confidence interval for the estimates (plus or minus 3.1 percentage points) and a design effect of 1.1 (based on the weighting). The data is weighed toward population estimates for age, gender, race/ethnicity and education based on U.S. Census numbers for North Carolina. Factors such as question wording and other methodological choices in conducting survey research can introduce additional errors into the findings of opinion polls.
Further results and methodological details from the most recent survey and past surveys can be found at the Survey Research Center website. The materials online include past press releases as well as memos summarizing the findings (including approval ratings) for each poll since 2010.
The HPU Poll reports methodological details in accordance with the standards set out by AAPOR’s Transparency Initiative, and the HPU Survey Research Center is a Charter Member of the Initiative.
You can follow the HPU Poll on Twitter.
Dr. Martin Kifer, chair and associate professor of political science, serves as the director of the HPU Poll, and Brian McDonald is the associate director of the HPU Poll.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students. U.S. News & World Report has ranked HPU the No. 1 Best Regional College in the South for 11 consecutive years and the No. 1 Most Innovative Regional College in the South for eight consecutive years. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2023 edition of “The Best 388 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was also recognized among the Top 20 in the nation for Best-Run Colleges, Best Career Services, Most Beautiful Campus, Most Active Student Government Association, Best College Dorms and Best Campus Food, as well as a Great School for Business/Finance Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. For 12 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs. The university has 64 undergraduate majors, 66 undergraduate minors and 19 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.