HPU donated five trees to the city of High Point’s Keep High Point Beautiful organization.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 – High Point University continued its tradition of planting trees to support a vibrant community and celebrate the vital role plants play on Earth.
TOP PHOTO: High Point University donated five trees to city of High Point’s Keep High Point Beautiful. Pictured from left to right are Patrick Moore, gardens coordinator; Matt Mahoney, director of grounds; and Taylor Gray, Student Government Association representative for the Biology Club.
Today, members of HPU’s Campus Enhancement team donated and planted five trees to the city of High Point’s Keep High Point Beautiful organization, a group dedicated to beautifying the city.
Each year to honor North Carolina Abor Day, HPU’s Campus Enhancement team plants one tree at a local elementary school and engages students in the planting process. The pandemic prevented that from happening, but HPU staff and students found a way to continue to honor Arbor Day, a holiday dedicated to tree planting and increasing the awareness of the importance of trees.
“This is amazing to give back to the community and the environment,” said Taylor Gray, HPU’s Student Government Association representative for the Biology Club. “Trees are so helpful, especially getting more oxygen onto the Earth, but also helping the wildlife. So many animals rely on trees, and it’s great to be able to plant them here.”
The three Redbud and two Dogwood trees are now visible to drivers on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the city of High Point.
“Arbor Day is a special day set aside throughout the world to raise awareness of trees and the important role they play in our environment,” said Matt Mahoney, HPU’s director of grounds. “At High Point University, we are dedicated to feasibly plant as many trees as possible in attempts to have a very broad selection of trees. These trees are not only used as learning tools and enjoyment for our students, staff and faculty, but also benefit our environment and lower our carbon footprint.”
