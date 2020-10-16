HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 16, 2020 – High Point University’s Department of Physical Therapy will host its fourth annual Halloween Family 5K Fun Run and Walk virtually on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 to raise money for the HPU physical therapy student scholarship fund.
To register for this year’s virtual race, click here.
“Last year, the 5K was such a great way to bring the community together, while also raising scholarship money for our department,” says Carly Laubach, physical therapy student and student organizer of this year’s event. “I'm happy that we can continue the tradition this year and come together virtually.”
PHOTO ABOVE: High Point University’s Department of Physical Therapy will host its fourth annual Halloween Family 5K Fun Run and Walk virtually on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Last year’s participants wore costumes and took part in Halloween-themed activities for children, including music, games and trunk or treat.
Participants are encouraged to race anywhere they choose and wear costumes. Prizes will be given to best costume and best time.
“This event is one of our favorite traditions in the Department of Physical Therapy,” says Dr. Jeff Taylor, chair and associate professor of physical therapy. “It has traditionally combined entertaining family festivities centered around Halloween with physical activity, movement and healthy living that we as physical therapists continuously promote in the community. Despite not being able to gather as a group this year, I’m proud of our students for adapting and innovating to continue this fun-filled event for friends of our program all over the country.”
Proceeds from event participants and sponsors will go to the HPU physical therapy student scholarship fund to support future physical therapists as they work to bring health and wellness to the community.
