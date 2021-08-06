High Point University physician assistant students are partnering with the Guilford County Health Department to provide free health assessments for new North Carolina students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The health assessments are required for any new students entering North Carolina public schools.
HPU students are helping the High Point community by giving free health assessments, which are required for any new student in the North Carolina public school system this fall. The students are volunteering their time to provide free medical care to children who does not have health insurance or a medical provider.
The health assessments will run from August to mid-October. Parents who would like to schedule an appointment for their child or learn more about the program should call (336) 641-3896. HPU PA students will volunteer at the clinic every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Guilford County Health Department at 501 East Green Drive, High Point, NC 27260.
HPU students are partnering with the health department to help provide these assessments for any new families in the district. This is one of the many ways that HPU students give back to the community while gaining real-world experience.
“This is one way to help ensure our children in our community stay well so they can succeed in school,” says Dr. Michele Jedlica, assistant professor in physician assistant studies. “At the same time, HPU students get to apply everything that they are learning in the classroom in an actual health care setting in the community. Our PA students know their education got them to this point. They are giving the same opportunity to students in High Point.”
TOP PHOTO: Dr. Michele Jedlica, assistant professor of physician assistant studies and coordinator for the health assessments, instructs Taylor Stanley, Class of 2022 PA student from Wyckoff, New Jersey, in the department’s simulation center for PAs. HPU’s Department of Physician Assistant Studies is housed in the Congdon School of Health Sciences.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.