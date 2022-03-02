HPU Named Tree Campus Higher Education for 13th Consecutive Year
HIGH POINT, N.C., March 2, 2022 – High Point University has been recognized with the 2021 Tree Campus Higher Education award, formerly known as Tree Campus USA®. This is the 13th consecutive year the university has received this designation for the continued commitment to creating a campus full of natural beauty.
Tree Campus Higher Education, an Arbor Day Foundation program, honors colleges and universities and their leaders for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.
“I'm very proud of our team for accomplishing this in a very challenging year,” said First Lady Mariana Qubein, who inspired the vision for the campus arboretum and gardens. “We are not only blessed to have a beautiful campus, but to have gardens and an arboretum that provide a space for holistic learning and a place for rest. The Tree Campus Higher Education award recognizes the dedication of our staff and community for their commitment to our campus.”
Tree Campus Higher Education, a national program launched in 2008, recognizes colleges and universities who meet the following five standards: establishing a tree advisory committee, evidence of a tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for the campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance and student service learning projects.
The Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Botanical Gardens at HPU features 3,700 different plants, including more than 700 varieties of trees. The arboretum and gardens feature several tree collections. These include 48 varieties of redbuds, 65 different varieties of dogwoods, 40 varieties of flowering cherries and 135 different varieties of magnolias.
Join HPU for the Arbor Day Celebration on April 28 at 4 p.m. at the Mahler Promenade Topiary Garden. The event is free and open to the public and will include tours of the Culp Planetarium and the Caine Conservatory. Representatives from the Arbor Day Foundation will also present campus leaders with the Tree Campus Higher Education Award during the event. You can find more information at https://www.highpoint.edu/live/.
