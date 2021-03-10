HIGH POINT, N.C., March 9, 2021 – High Point University has been recognized with the 2020 Tree Campus Higher Education award, formerly known as Tree Campus USA®, marking the 12th consecutive year the university has received this designation.
HPU is one of four in North Carolina to have been honored by the Arbor Day Foundation for 10 or more years. Tree Campus Higher Education, an Arbor Day Foundation program, honors colleges and universities and their leaders for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.
Tree Campus Higher Education, a national program launched in 2008, recognizes colleges and universities who meet the following five standards: establishing a tree advisory committee, evidence of a tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for the campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance and student service learning projects.
The Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Botanical Gardens at HPU are home to 3,700 different plants, including more than 700 varieties of trees. The arboretum and gardens feature several tree collections. These include 48 varieties of redbuds, 65 different species of dogwoods, 40 varieties of flowering cherries, and 171 different magnolias, which is the second largest magnolia collection in the state.
In 2019, Qubein released “Planting Seeds of Greatness,” an eight-chapter book that illustrates the beauty of the Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. To learn more about the 27 botanical gardens on campus, purchase a copy of the book at https://engage.highpoint.edu/hpugardens. All proceeds will benefit HPU’s Extraordinary Education fund.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
