HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 4, 2020 – The High Point University community will recognize Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day by flying perimeter flags on campus at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Dec. 7.
The day marks the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, that led to the U.S. declaring war on Japan and entering World War II. More than 2,400 Americans were killed and more than 1,100 were wounded.
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day honors the memory of all the patriots who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor on that day.
