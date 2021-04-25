HIGH POINT, N.C., April 23, 2021 – The 2020 edition ofHigh Point University’s literary magazine, “Apogee,” won Best in Show along with three other awards at the North Carolina Media Association Conference (NCCMA) held virtually in February. NCCMA is an association aimed at supporting and encouraging college media operations on public and private university and college campuses.
The student editors-in-chief of the winning issue were Raegan Thomas and Meagan Pusser, both 2020 graduates. The issue was released last spring showing their perseverance in working through the pandemic. The magazine received Best of Show in this year’s annual competition and received three other awards:
- Meagan Pusser, an English major who graduated in May 2020, earned first place in nonfiction for her piece, “My Side of the White Line.”
- Corrie Bruce, an English major who graduated in December 2020, received honorable mention in poetry for her piece, “Aubade.”
- Cassidy Mikel, a senior graphic design major, won second place for her two-page spread for Thomas’ poem, “Gran.”
“At this year’s conference, we learned a lot about creating effective two-page spreads,” said Leslie Bosse, editor-in-chief of HPU’s “Apogee.” “One of my favorite parts of ‘Apogee,’ particularly for our current edition, is seeing the amazing writing and artwork that has been submitted turned into effective and interesting two-page spreads. The edition we’re working on now, which is the equity edition, feels important. The content of this magazine is timely and meaningful, which makes me so excited to see it published. What I love most about this process is respecting the work of our contributors and bringing an important message to life.”
The theme for the winning issue was family. Thomas and Pusser developed the theme to acknowledge HPU’s Department of English and its faculty as family during their time at the university. They solicited work by faculty members, administrators and children of faculty members across campus. These works were published alongside HPU students’ writing and art.
“Based on our involvement at the last couple of NCCMA conferences, I’ve learned the importance of facing difficulties during the process because that’s where progress is found,” said Nicole Prince, editor-in-chief of HPU’s “Apogee.” “For our current issue, we have a collection of sensitive, timely personal pieces that reflect not only the journeys of the writers but of society, especially the oppressed. I’m looking forward to realizing our contributors’ work and publishing ‘Apogee’s’ most equitable issue to date.”
Founded in 1963 by students at HPU, the magazine publishes art, poetry, fiction and creative nonfiction. The contributors are a mix of students and professional artists and writers. Past issues can be found on the university website.
While working on “Apogee,” students gain professional experience with editing, writing, art and graphic design. They work in a creative and collaborative environment to discuss, develop and implement their ideas.
“Literary magazines like ‘Apogee’ present how current writers and artists are making sense of the world,” said Dr. Charmaine Cadeau, associate professor of English. “We provide an intimate reading experience that showcases our campus’s vital and vibrant discourse.”
The theme for this spring’s issue is equity and will be released in early May. Allison Walker, instructor of English, and Cadeau are the faculty advisors this year.
