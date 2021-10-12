HPU Invites the Community to the Filming of ABC’s National Christmas Eve Worship Service
Community members are invited to get into the Christmas spirit early at HPU, where ABC’s National Christmas Eve Worship Service will be filmed on Oct. 26!
HIGH POINT, N.C., October 12, 2021 – High Point University invites the community to come together as a congregation and experience the wonder of ABC’s National Christmas Eve Worship Service. The recording will take place on HPU’s campus Oct. 26 at 6:45 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The program will air on Christmas Eve on ABC affiliates across the country.
To request tickets to this free event contact HPU Concierge by calling 336-841-4636 or emailing concierge@highpoint.edu. Tickets are required and must be secured by Oct. 20.
The Rev. Dr. Michael Brown, a member of HPU’s Board of Trustees, and HPU’s passion for celebrating the Christmas season, helped bring this unique opportunity to campus. Brown is an author, gifted preacher, adjunct professor and recently retired as senior minister at Marble Collegiate Church in New York City.
Local clergy and High Point University community members will share scripture readings and prayers.
Several High Point University groups will be performing holiday music including the University Singers, the Women’s Chorus, the Men’s Glee Club, the Chapel Choir and the Chamber Singers.
Audience members are asked to wear holiday worship service attire. Adults and children 12+ are welcome. Because this event is being filmed live to air nationally on Christmas Eve, the university appreciates guests only bringing children who are 12 years or older
Participants will enter the HPU campus at the main entrance at the intersection of Montlieu Avenue and University Parkway and parking will be in lots A and B.
PHOTO: The Rev. Dr. Michael Brown, a member of High Point University’s Board of Trustees, and HPU’s passion for celebrating the Christmas season, helped bring ABC’s Christmas Worship Service to campus. The live filming will take place on HPU’s campus on Oct. 26 at 6:45 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center.
