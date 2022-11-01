HPU Installs Steel from NYC’s Twin Towers in the Qubein Arena
HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 1, 2022 – High Point University is a God, family and country school, with symbols of patriotism abounding throughout campus. The university recently installed the 3,000 pounds of steel forged into lettering underneath the 30-foot-wide American Flag display in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
The steel is from the remains of New York City’s Twin Towers that were destroyed in the 9/11 attacks. David Griffin Jr., CEO of the Triad-based company D.H. Griffin Company and an HPU parent, donated the steel to HPU from the site, where his company conducted restoration work after the attacks. Griffin says he hopes through this donation for the display that people will never forget about that day in history.
The steel lettering underneath the display in the Qubein Arena states “God. Family. Country. High Point University.” This display represents HPU’s values as a university that respects our nation, shows gratitude to God for our blessings and treats everyone as family.
In just a few weeks during HPU’s Veterans Day Celebration, more than 1,000 veterans and their families will walk through the Qubein Arena and see this patriotic display and the meaning behind the words. It’s a moment that HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein says brings many people to tears.
“When a thousand people show up here on Veterans Day for our celebration to honor their sacrifice, they stand in awe of the notion that this university shouts it from the mountaintop that their service to this great country is deeply appreciated and we thank them for it,” says Qubein. “They stand by this display with tears filling their eyes and their hearts full of grace. They are proud to stand by this flag that they salute and by the principles in which they believe.”
You can view the completed installation at the Annual Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11, at 8 a.m. Find more information about registering for the event by clicking here.
