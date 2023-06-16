HPU Hosts High School Students at Annual Youth Leadership Academy
HIGH POINT, N.C., June 16, 2023 – More than 30 high school students from across the Piedmont Triad developed their leadership skills this week at the Youth Leadership Academy, which was funded and supported by High Point University. HPU partnered with the High Point Police Department to host the two-week academy, which brings together high school student leaders from 13 schools.
“I’ve learned there are different types of leadership—you can be a hands-on leader or one who guides others,” said Lindsey Shaw, a High Point Central High School sophomore.
The teenagers were selected for competitive spots in the program by HPPD School Resource Officers. Participants built their leadership skills while completing service projects and activities at organizations around the city of High Point. They also learned more about leadership from guest speakers from HPU, the police department and the community.
“This program is built on cultivating leaders at a very young age,” said High Point School Resource Officer Robert Tull. “By finding their strengths and putting them in uncomfortable situations, it’s a great opportunity for these young academically strong students to get exposure to things that will grow them for the future. It’s a perfect opportunity for young people to grab some service-learning hours in the time they’re here giving back to the community, understanding they are a part of the community and continuing to grow that.”
The program included service projects at Open Door Ministries, the Salvation Army of High Point, Habitat for Humanity and Brookdale Retirement Community.
“We learned that helping people always comes first. You can help by giving them food and helping garden,” said Shaw.
“Or you can make sandwiches for the homeless like we’re doing today,” added Joshua Boger, a sophomore at Southwest Guilford High School.
In addition to preparing food, helping restore the sensory garden for children at the Salvation Army or organizing household items at the Habitat ReStore, Boger found value in visiting elderly residents at Brookdale.
“A lot of residents there said they had never been visited by anybody other than family, so it was really nice to go and see everyone smiling,” said Boger.
“It is an honor to host the Youth Leadership Academy on HPU’s campus,” said Lyndsey Ayers, HPU assistant vice president for University Relations. “We are so proud of these young leaders who were selected to participate, and we admire their dedication to academic success. We hope visiting campus and learning about HPU’s values inspires them to work hard to accomplish their goals personally and professionally.”
