HPU Hosts Annual STEM Camp for Children
HIGH POINT, N.C., June 26, 2023 – Local children had a blast as High Point University’s Stout School of Education hosted its 10th annual STEM Camp and provided a full week of fun science, technology, engineering and math activities
More than 110 students in kindergarten to sixth grade from The Point – College Prep and Leadership Academy created something new each day at the camp, leading up to the last day with a rocket launch.
“We learned the five steps of the scientific method,” said Deniya Crouch, a fifth-grade student who is attending STEM Camp for her first time. She listed the five steps as:
- Ask a question
- Hypothesize an answer
- Experiment to test the hypothesis
- Observe and Analyze
- Draw a conclusion.
Following this year’s camp theme of Redesigning Our World through STEM, teacher residents from HPU’s Stout School of Education led students through activities, including lessons on engineering, nanotechnology, renewable energy and robotics. For local children, the camp provides hands-on experiences with STEM concepts they learn in their classrooms and exposure to various career paths.
“In the era of a teacher shortage, High Point University has crafted a pathway for developing teachers for today’s public schools,” said Tina Johnson, PREPARE director and associate professor in the Stout School of Education. “High Point University is grateful for the partnership of The College Preparatory and Leadership Academy, the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Foundation and the United States Department of Education. Their collective support allows us to provide this unique STEM infused experience for 112 elementary students and 19 teacher residents. A commitment to STEM education is a commitment to American ingenuity and innovation.”
The Congdon Family Foundation fund contributed more than $55,500 toward the school’s Teacher Quality Partnership grant, called PREPARE, to provide teacher residents with an experiential learning experience by hosting a teacher academy and STEM summer camp, including transportation for students and supplies such as robotics.
“Pacing in education is everything,” said Shirley Disseler, adjunct professor in the Stout School of Education and STEM Camp coordinator. “This has been an eye opener for thinking about the materials they need and working together in collaboration. There are new ways that science is being done and simple ways teachers can teach those concepts.”
Through the years, the STEM Camp program has allowed the Guilford County Schools district to have more teachers with a better understanding of STEM concepts who use these activities in their own classrooms, said Disseler.
“We’re trying to do cutting-edge science that’s also fun and engaging,” said Anne Leak, an adjunct professor who also works with the Center for Science and Engineering Partnerships to focus on STEM equity in education. “When we walked in this year, you could tell both the students and the teachers have a huge understanding of science and engineering now. Over time it becomes more sustainable and we’re really seeing some good STEM teaching all year round.”
