HIGH POINT, N.C., May 21, 2021– Dr. Comfort Boateng received the Ruth Ridenhour Scholarly and Professional Achievement Award during High Point University’s 2021 Commencement Ceremony on May 8. This annual award recognizes a full-time faculty member for exceptional contributions to his or her professional discipline
“It is an honor for me to receive this recognition as it shows my research and scholarly activity have been valued by distinguished professors,” said Boateng. “It encourages me to continue my involvement in advancing the understanding of how translational aspects of psychopharmacology research contribute to drug discovery and treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders.”
Boateng is an assistant professor of Basic Pharmaceutical Sciences and a founding faculty member of the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy. She is an accomplished scholar and has over 52 peer-reviewed publications and abstracts. She is recognized nationally for her expertise as a medicinal chemist and has been appointed to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Molecular Neuropharmacology and Signaling Study Section; the HIH National Institute on Drug Abuse, Special Emphasis Panel; the NIH, Drug Discovery for the Nervous System Study Section; and the NIH, Center for Scientific Review, Early Career Reviewer program.
In the last year, Boateng’s work and grant writing have enabled her to obtain over $500,000 in NIH funding. In addition, she has received numerous awards recognizing her research and teaching expertise. This list includes the prestigious American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy New Investigator Award.
While pursuing her many scholarly endeavors, Boateng has remained dedicated to her role as a teacher in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy. She has been an integral part of the School of Pharmacy curriculum, teaching medicinal chemistry, natural products and drug design courses, as well as providing career guidance to pharmacy students.
“One of the quotes that is familiar to any student at HPU is from Mahatma Gandhi ‘The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.’ Helping people in need is at the heart of what I do at High Point University. And I feel it in my heart every time I walk into my research lab,” said Boateng.
Photos Above - Dr. Comfort Boateng received the Ruth Ridenhour Scholarly and Professional Achievement Award during High Point University’s 2021 Commencement Ceremony May 8.
