HPU Graduate Student Publishes COVID-19 Children’s Book

HIGH POINT, N.C., March 16, 2021 – A graduate student in High Point University’s Stout School of Education recently published a children’s book focused on the global pandemic.
Johnita Readus, a second-year student in the Educational Leadership Doctoral Program and principal of Bluford-Peeler STEAM Academy, wrote and published “Ashleigh’s New Normal.” This book explores the “new normal” for Ashleigh, an elementary school student and the book’s main character, as she learns how to adjust to remote learning.
“This book will be a historical reference for a time that changed the world for all boys and girls,” says Readus. “This book also shares the main character, Ashleigh, has Dyslexia and highlights her social and emotional journey concerning the pandemic.”
Readus wrote the book because she was inspired by the children who attend her school. It can be purchased here.
About “Ashleigh’s New Normal”
After finishing kindergarten and first grade, Ashleigh thought she knew all the school rules and procedures. She loved the school routines that made learning fun and she was eager to start a new school year. However, just as she was learning about second grade, what she thought was a normal school day changed. The COVID-19 virus made its way into her world and nothing was the same.
