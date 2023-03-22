The program is helping 50 North Carolina public school administrators at no cost.
HIGH POINT, N.C., March 22, 2023 – High Point University’s Stout School of Education is helping 50 North Carolina public school administrators expand their professional goals through a federal grant.
The HPU school applied for an ASCEND (Accelerating School Leaders through Executive Coaching, Networking and Development) grant in the spring of 2022 and was awarded the funds last fall as part of more than $20 million in grants. The first cohort of 50 participants from 18 Piedmont Triad Education Consortium school districts began in January, said Dr. Amy Holcombe, dean of the Stout School of Education. The grants will fund graduate student programs over the next five years to address current educational needs.
“Nationally, we are experiencing a shortage of highly effective educators,” said Holcombe. “This is caused by a decline in enrollment in educator preparation programs as well as retirements from the profession. ASCEND is preparing our next generation of leaders for the school districts of the Piedmont Triad region.”
ASCEND provides the following resources at no cost:
- Each participant completes one graduate certificate per year related to their target professional goal (this is comprised of four doctoral level courses).
- Each participant is assigned a mentor in a similar role.
- Each participant is paired with an executive coach who works closely with them in identifying and achieving professional goals.
- Each participant is provided the opportunity to attend three networking conferences per year. One is hosted by HPU and focused on leadership development; another one is the NCASCD conference, which is vital for networking with other North Carolina education executives, and the final one is a national conference related to their professional goals.
The U.S. Department of Education ASCEND grant has enabled these 50 public school administrators from the PTEC region to advance in their career through this program free of cost, said ASCEND Program Director Dr. Darcy Kemp.
“This experience will help them grow professionally and impact the Piedmont region,” said Kemp. “Every year 50 administrators are enriched, renewed and rejuvenated by taking four graduate-level courses, working collaboratively with colleagues across the PTEC region, receiving one-on-one coaching, collaborating with a mentor and attending three educational conferences. These opportunities allow them to advance professionally within their current position, while also providing them with the awareness to move forward. Through collaboration, networking and new knowledge received during course work and conferences, they are not only seeing their next steps, but believing in themselves to take the next step toward continuous growth.”
Each participant is paired with an executive coach who works closely with them in identifying and achieving their professional goals, Holcombe added.
“There are many barriers to achieving a doctorate, graduate certificate and/or superintendent license,” said Holcombe. “ASCEND helps to overcome those barriers by offering grant paid tuition, online programming and mentor/executive coach supports. The use of a cohort model serves as an additional support as participants of the program have a professional family with whom they move through the graduate courses. Because of this broad geographical distribution, and the fact that all the participants have fulltime jobs, the online program format was ideal for meeting the needs of our learners.”
Educators Share Their Experiences
LaTrayl Adams, director of social emotional learning and restorative practices for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said she never had considered herself an online learner but the ASCEND program’s format is helping her balance the demands of life while she pursues her doctorate.
“When I was approached about the ASCEND program, outside of me being honored and grateful for the opportunity, it was literally a no-brainer,” said Adams. “This program allows for me to not only receive credit toward my doctoral degree, but it allows me to have a mentor in a similar role, an executive coach and support, which has been key for me as an educational leader and parent. The insight from this program and the support from my mentor and coach have also quickly helped support me with developing my department and team.”
Even after only one class, the ASCEND program far exceeded the expectations of Chelsy Payne, principal of Jones Intermediate School in Mount Airy, North Carolina.
“As an educator, I am committed to being a lifelong learner,” said Payne. “Any opportunity to further my own education is an easy decision for me. I am collaborating with other professionals in the field who have similar goals and learning from professors who truly care. The design of the program is genius. It is absolutely an honor to be part of HPU's ASCEND program. I feel like this is a dream come true!”
Karen Morris, director of Teacher Pipeline Programs for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Instructional Services, learned about ASCEND while collaborating with Holcombe about the teacher residency program her school district is creating. She described herself as a lifelong learner who seeks constant growth in knowledge and competencies.
“When I learned the program could be completed while working full time, that it would help to develop a network of educational leaders from across the state and that it included a job-alike mentor who could assist in our program development, I was thrilled to join,” said Morris. “I am so grateful for the opportunity. The format does remove barriers – both financial and time barriers – to support educational executives earning graduate certificates and eventually doctorates.”
Kevin Leake, who earned his master’s from HPU, found networking with other professionals through the ASCEND program helpful as he transitioned from a principal position.
“Moving forward with the ASCEND program seemed to be a win-win in my path to achieve my career goals,” said Leake. “The online program is a good fit because of the numerous responsibilities I have. The executive coach allows you to have a version of the face-to-face experience meeting that a class would normally provide, but with the added feature of customization. This has already paid off as I have been able to attend workshops that have added to my professional toolbox and reconnected me with people that can help me in making the next step in my career.”
HPU was one of only six universities in the nation and the only one in North Carolina to be awarded a Supporting Effective Educator Development (SEED) grant last fall. The more than $10.3 million grant was in addition to a nearly $10 million Teacher Quality Partnership grant, which was the second largest awarded to 22 universities in the nation and HPU’s largest competitive grant ever.
