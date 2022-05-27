HPU Fulbright Scholar Will Teach English in Mexico
HIGH POINT, N.C., May 27, 2022 – High Point University Class of 2022 graduate Samantha Warren earned the prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Program Award. Warren will be an English Teaching Assistant in Mexico during the 2022-2023 academic year.
She graduated from HPU in May as an international relations major with minors in Spanish and economics.
As a Fulbright participant, Warren will teach English, share knowledge and foster meaningful connections across communities in the United States and Mexico. She will dedicate 25 hours each week to teaching English. Her scholarship also includes a supplementary project to create inclusive programming for immigrant and refugee populations.
The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. Warren underwent an application process and professional interview in Spanish with a panel of eight people from the Mexican Fulbright board to earn this scholarship opportunity.
“HPU encourages students to lead lives of purpose and significance, and I owe it to my faculty mentors for guiding me in the direction that feels true to who I am and who I aspire to be,” says Warren. “I am so excited for my next adventure in Mexico, where I hope to bridge cultures and gain new perspective on the increasingly interconnected world around us.”
James Cotton, HPU’s director of national fellowships and awards, says earning this scholarship is a mark of extraordinary achievement for students.
“Samantha’s Fulbright award is an indicator of the character of HPU students, the strengths of HPU’s international relations program and the supportive mentorship of faculty,” said Cotton, assistant professor of English. “She will bring motivation, compassion and commitment to her host community in Mexico. As HPU’s mission is to prepare students for lives of significance in complex global communities, we could not be prouder of her.”
Established in 1964, the U.S. Fulbright Student Program is made possible by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs. This exchange program offers students fully funded opportunities to pursue graduate degrees, teaching assistantships, or research projects abroad in one of 140 countries around the world.
Photos: 1) HPU Class of 2022 graduate Samantha Warren, an international relations major with minors in Spanish and economics, is a recipient of the prestigious Fulbright award. Warren will be an English Teaching Assistant in Mexico this September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.