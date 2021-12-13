HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 13, 2021 – Several local schools received a special gift from High Point University freshmen, who collected more than 1,000 books for children this semester. HPU’s Stout School of Education Fellows delivered the books to children at the schools on Dec. 2.
“The book delivery experience is unlike anything I have ever done before,” said Kaylie Gibbs, an elementary education major from Great Falls, Virginia. “It was nice to see the different elementary schools in the area where I could potentially be student teaching. The kids were thankful and excited about the books.”
Each year, new students are asked to share a favorite childhood book during HPU’s Welcome Week at the start of the fall semester. Books collected this semester were donated to three local schools – Montlieu Academy of Technology, Kirkman Park Elementary School and Fairview Elementary School.
“Our scholars are extremely excited to receive the gift of great books during this holiday season,” said Kimberly Scott, principal of Montlieu Academy of Technology and an HPU alumna. “Due to the extraordinary students at HPU, we were able to provide every child with a book of their choice just in time for the holidays. To see the joy of our scholars as they went through each book to find the perfect book was a moment we will always remember.”
This was the first time HPU’s newest education majors saw the local schools where they will complete their student-teaching experiences. HPU students enjoyed seeing the different schools and meeting the children on which they could make an impact.
“We are very thankful that the first-year students in the Education Fellows program get to be a part in this great tradition at HPU,” said Rosemarie Tarara, coordinator of Education Fellows in the Stout School of Education. “The goal of the first year of the Education Fellows program is to connect the students to each other and the community. Having the students participate in the book delivery is one activity that connects the students to the community.”
This is the sixth year new students have collected and delivered books to local schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.