HIGH POINT, N.C., May 12, 2021 – The High Point University family worked together today to load cars and vans with nonperishable food items for the United Way of Greater High Point’s “Stamp Out Hunger” campaign. Students, faculty and staff collected more than 2,000 pounds of food for the campaign.
ABOVE PHOTO - The High Point University family donated more than 2,000 pounds of food to the United Way of Greater High Point’s “Stamp Out Hunger” campaign.
“When children don’t have reliable access to food it, harms their health and their ability to thrive overall,” said Latoya Bullock, United Way of Greater High Point’s vice president of community impact. “It is our belief at United Way of Greater High Point that no child should ever go to bed hungry. Thanks to High Point University and their generosity, we can help ensure that youth attending the D-UP youth program will not be without food. Thank you, High Point University, for helping us ensure that youth in our community are fed and nourished.”
It is a longstanding tradition for the HPU family to collect dozens of boxes filled with food just before the spring semester ends, all to support the United Way of Greater High Point’s efforts to stock local food pantry shelves through the summer.
The food collected will be given to D-UP, a local nonprofit. It will be used in their youth program to serve 130 children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.