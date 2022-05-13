HPU Family Donates to United Way’s Stamp Out Hunger Campaign

HPU Stamp Out Hunger 3.jpg

Mariah Walden, finance admin at the United Way, left, and Dr. Sherell Fuller, HPU’s senior director of diversity and multicultural affairs, pack the food donations for the community.

HIGH POINT, N.C., May 13, 2022 – High Point University staff worked together to load a postal truck with nonperishable food items for the National Association of Letter Carriers “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive in partnership with United Way of Greater High Point. HPU staff and the United Way filled the truck with more than 25 boxes of food students donated.

“United Way of Greater High Point is especially thankful to High Point University for its continued partnership to kick off the food drive,” said Latoya Bullock, vice president of community impact for United Way of Greater High Point. “Their support to collect nonperishable food items from their students is always a big help and equals to several hundred pounds of food.”

HPU Stamp Out Hunger 2.jpg

Joe Barnes, vice president of resources for the United Way, helps load the mail truck with donated food from HPU. The food will help 14 local food ministries across the Triad. 

The food drive will help more than 10 local food ministries in the surrounding community, including Helping Hands Ministry, West End Ministries, Triad Food Pantry and Open Door Ministries.

“With food costs rising, there are more folks in our community who are struggling to feed their families,” said Crystal Harvey, HPU’s director of residence life. “It’s an honor to be a part of a program that helps our local High Point community.”

HPU Stamp Out Hunger 1.jpg

High Point University faculty and staff partnered with the United Way of Greater High Point to kick off the National Association of Letter Carriers “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive on May 9. In total, the group collected more than 25 boxes of nonperishable items.

It is a longstanding tradition for the HPU family to collect dozens of boxes filled with food just before the spring semester ends, all to support the United Way of Greater High Point’s efforts to stock local food pantry shelves through the summer. 

