HPU Family Donates Food to United Way for Stamp Out Hunger Campaign
HIGH POINT, N.C., May 12, 2023 – High Point University students donated hundreds of pounds of food at the end of the spring semester to support the National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger food drive. The Office of Student Life recently collected the items and helped load a postal truck with the nonperishable food in partnership with the United Way of Greater High Point and United Way staff members.
“With students moving out, they know it’s important to give back,” said Crystal Harvey, HPU’s director of the Office of Residence Life. “Our Office of Student Life really helps to go around to the communities every day to get the items that were being donated. We have great quality items this year.”
It is a longstanding tradition for the HPU family to collect dozens of boxes filled with food just before spring semester ends to support the United Way of Greater High Point’s efforts to stock local food pantry shelves throughout the summer.
“With the cost of groceries being up, it’s a big impact, so we’re expecting a high need for food this summer,” said Latoya Bullock, vice president of community impact for the United Way of Greater High Point. “This is especially important right now because the number of donations the food banks have is scaled down compared to what they normally would have received, and need is up for people in our community. The food pantries are seeing an influx of new clients who have need of the services.”
The food drive will help more than 10 local food pantries in the surrounding community, including A Shared Blessing at First United Methodist Church, Caring Services, Community Outreach of Archdale & Trinity (COAT), Food Pantry of the Triad, Helping Hands Ministry, Macedonia Family Resource Center, New Beginnings Full Gospel Ministries, The Salvation Army of High Point, Ward Street Community Resources and West End Ministries.
