HIGH POINT, N.C., May 13, 2021– A classroom inside the Stout School of Education was recently dedicated in honor of Nancy Shelton, Professor Emeritus, and member of High Point University’s class of 1956.
The Shelton Innovation Lab is located on the first floor inside HPU’s Stout School of Education. HPU staff and friends of Shelton gathered for a private dedication ceremony as Shelton and others participated virtually.
“We were extremely excited to surprise Mrs. Shelton with this well-deserved honor because we have always known how important HPU and her students are to her,” said Dr. MJ Hall, a former student of Shelton and a member of HPU’s Class of 1969 who served as the spokesperson for the students. “Mrs. Shelton was an inspiration to all of her students. She provided a mastery model for learning, and she supported us in our professional extra-curricular activities. However, her most important contribution was demonstrating then – and through the years, how much she cared about each and every one of us. We have all been blessed to have her in our lives!”
The Shelton Innovation Lab features multiple stations that allow for different STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) lessons and activities to take place.
Shelton’s surprise and happiness were evident throughout the ceremony.
“This is a dream come true,” she said during the event. “I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. High Point University has been such a big part of my life. It holds a special place in my heart as do all of my students. I just cannot thank you enough for this gift.”
Shelton attended High Point College and received her Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1956. She then received her master’s degree in language arts from UNC – Chapel Hill.Additionally, she took post graduate classes at George Peabody College of Vanderbilt University.
After teaching in public schools for a number of years, Shelton returned to High Point College in 1966 to teach in the Department of Education. During her 22-year career, she was selected for an Alumni Chair of Learning, and in 1976, she received the John C. and Kathleen Y. Foy Distinguished Teaching-Service Award, an award similar to the Meredith Clark Slane Distinguished Teaching-Service Award presented each year at Commencement. She also served as an adjunct instructor at both UNC – Chapel Hill and Wake Forest University. She received Professor Emeritus status at HPU in 2003.
Shelton is the recipient of the R.J. Reynolds Scholarship for post-graduate study and received the Outstanding Alumna Award from the Forsyth County Chapter of the High Point University Alumni Association. She retired from HPU in 1988 and continued her involvement with the Board of Visitors for several years, serving as vice chair from 1999-2004.
Editor’s Note: 1) Dr. MJ Hall, a member of HPU’s Class of 1969, attended a private ceremony to dedicate the Shelton Innovation Lab in honor of Nancy Shelton, Professor Emeritus and member of High Point University’s Class of 1956. 2) Pictured is Nancy Shelton. A certificate recognizing her achievements hangs inside the Shelton Innovation Lab, which is located on the first floor of HPU’s Stout School of Education.
