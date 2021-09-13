HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 8, 2021 – High Point University’s campus is filled with spaces for extraordinary learning, including the beautiful Caine Conservatory, which was completed in spring 2020. Today, HPU President Nido Qubein and the Board of Trustees officially dedicated the Caine Conservatory in honor of Don and Teresa Caine with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The facility is named in honor of the longtime Triad family, Don and Teresa Caine, who generously gave a major gift in support of the new conservatory. Teresa is a member of the Board of Trustees. Don graduated from HPU in 1965. He passed away in December 2020.
“In many ways, I believe Don wanted to do this as a gift to Teresa,” said Qubein. “The Caines represent the American dream. It’s about having an idea and committing yourself to it. The Caine Conservatory is a place for students to come and learn about nature, or otherwise to commune in fellowship with one another.”
Don and Teresa Caine created the Greensboro-based company, Camco Manufacturing, in 1966. They started with one product and have now expanded to making more than 5,600 products with manufacturing facilities around the world. Camco has been named to the NC Top 100 by Business North Carolina Magazine multiple times.
In addition to this gift, the Caines have previously established an endowed scholarship at HPU to support students who demonstrate academic merit and financial need.
The Caine Conservatory is a place for students, faculty and staff, as well as a building for academic excellence. It features a classroom, a working greenhouse, a new eatery called The Butterfly Café and a planting display space. This provides a larger area for students to conduct botanical research and propagate plants for the Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Gardens.
The 15,000-square-foot facility is housed next to the Wanek School of Natural Sciences along HPU’s Innovation Corridor, which represents a $250 million investment in STEM programs, faculty and facilities.
“Students flock to this facility, and there’s a certain peace within this environment,” said Dr. Angela Bauer, vice president of Academic Affairs. “I think the impact of the conservatory is building a sense of community. We know that’s when students excel academically and are more engaged in their studies. This is the profound impact of the Caine Conservatory.”
HPU’s dedication to campus arboretums and gardens has been recognized for the 12th consecutive year with the Tree Campus Higher Education designation. This award honors colleges and universities and their leaders for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.